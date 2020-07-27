North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) distributed commemorative pistols to senior officers in the military, state media said Monday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un celebrated the anniversary of the Korean War armistice with a gift of commemorative pistols to high-ranking officials, according to state media.

KCNA reported Monday Kim visited a cemetery and memorial for North Korea's war dead, then presented senior military officers with the "Mount Paektu" commemorative pistols.

"The immortal merit of the nation's defenders in the 1950s, who in the midst of a fierce war gave birth to the legacy of the noble spirit of the revolution, will burn bright through history," Kim said.

State media images showed the officers holding the guns in their hands while standing close to the North Korean leader.

Members of North Korea's armed forces, including Pak Jong Chon, chief of the general staff of the Korean People's Army, accompanied Kim.

Pak and Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong were recently named in a South Korean lawsuit filed following the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.

Other members of Kim Jong Un's entourage included members of North Korea's ministry of state security and Pyongyang's guard command, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Kim Jong Un said his gift of pistols, which symbolize the ruling family's "sacred" Mount Paektu bloodline, is a sign of the "party's great faith in the new generation of commanders who will lead North Korea's Juche revolution to its completion."

Kim Jong Un is observing the anniversary of the 1953 armistice as a North Korean vessel that was held in a South Korea port continues to be detained in Pohang.

South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo reported Monday the ship, the DN5505, has been in the hands of South Korean authorities for 1 year and 6 months.

The DN5505 was once called the Xiang Jin, but changed its name after it was found to have been used to ship luxury cars, including armored Mercedes-Maybach S600s, into North Korea.

Kim Jong Un used the car as his personal limousine during summits. North Korea may have utilized sanctions-evading routes to smuggle the cars, according to The Center for Advanced Defense Studies in Washington and The New York Times in 2019.