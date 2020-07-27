Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (R) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shown shaking hands at an event Nov. 10, 2019, were both expected to make a statement Monday after Israeli forces clashed with members of Hezbollah. Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Israel stopped an attack Monday by Hezbollah militants near Mount Dov after several operatives crossed into Israel from Lebanon, Israel Defense Forces said. No injuries were reported on either side.

IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman said three to five Hezbollah militants crossed the Israeli border, and military members opened fire on them with tank shells and machine guns after they were identified.

The Hezbollah operatives retreated back into Lebanon without returning fire.

Hezbollah issued a statement through militant-run outlet Al-Mayadeen saying there was no incident.

"The Islamic Resistance confirms no clash or exchange of fire occurred on its end during today's incidents until this moment," Hezbollah said. "Instead, all came from one side, that of the fearful, worried, and nervous Israeli enemy."

Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shi'ite group supported by Iran, had vowed revenge for the death of a fighter killed in a recent Syrian airstrike blamed on Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were both expected to speak on the incident later.