July 25 (UPI) -- Somalia's parliament ousted Prime Minister Hassan Khaire from his post Saturday in a no-confidence vote.

The vote of no-confidence vote was 170-8, Parliament speaker Mohamed Mursal Abdulrahman said.

That means that Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, will have to remove Khaire from his post.

Khaire, a former oil executive nominated for office in March 2017 has been the longest serving prime minister since Somalia stabilized from years of war.

The no-confidence vote is likely to delay elections this year, Bloomberg reported.

Khaire said earlier this month that elections should be held this year as the current parliament term ends in November. But National Independent Electoral Commission Chairperson Halima Ismail Ibrahim has told the Lower House of parliament that political differences, insecurity, flooding and COVID-19 have delayed the schedule.

Ibrahim said neither the parliamentary elections set for Nov. 27 nor the presidential election in Feb. 2021 will take place on schedule.

Lawmaker Mohamed Abukar Islow, an opponent of the no-confidence vote, called it a "setback" for peace.