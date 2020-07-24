Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 35, heir to Thailand's Red Bull energy drink empire, no longer faces any charges from a fatal car crash in 2012. File Photo by EPA

July 24 (UPI) -- All charges have been dropped against the Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink empire who crashed into a police motorcycle in 2012, killing an officer.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya, 35, whose nickname is Boss, no longer faces charges, including reckless driving causing death, the Royal Thai Police said, according to the Bangkok Post.

"The revocation of warrants is a normal procedure in the case," said Police Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen.

According to Kritsana, the Department of Southern Bangkok Criminal Litigation decided in late June not to press the remaining charge, reckless driving causing death, against Vorayuth, who delayed hearing charges seven times and even fled overseas for a time.

Statutes of limitations have expired on two previous charges, one for speeding and another for failing to stop and help a crash victim. The latter charge expired on Sept. 3, 2017, five years after the fatal accident.

The remaining charge, reckless driving causing death, would have been in effect until 2027, but was dropped Friday.

Kritsana blamed the police force for their handling of the case at the early stages and did not question the decision of Thailand's prosecution to drop the last charge.

"Whether police oppose the prosecutors' decision or not depends on the witnesses and evidence, not on social demand. The officers who poorly handled the case in 2012 have already faced disciplinary action," the Thai police official said.

In previous testimony, Vorayuth had said he did hit the motorcycle but also said the bike had cut him off, CNN reported Friday. According to the Bangkok Post, Vorayuth dragged the victim's body along Sukhumvit Road before fleeing the scene of the crash. Police later located Vorayuth's car, a black Ferrari with a damaged hood and deployed air bags, at his mansion.

Following the accident in 2012, Vorayuth was released on a bond of $16,000.

His father is Thailand's second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $20.2 billion.

The victim of the crash, police Sgt. Maj. Wichien Klanprasert, was responding to a robbery call the night he died, according to CNN.