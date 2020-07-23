North Korea may have not contained the novel coronavirus despite claims of stabilization, defector and lawmaker Thae Yong-ho said Thursday. File Photo by KCNA

July 23 (UPI) -- North Korean defector and lawmaker Thae Yong-ho says there is evidence the novel coronavirus has prevailed in North Korea despite claims from Pyongyang and more recently Seoul that the Kim Jong Un regime has brought the pandemic under control.

Thae, a conservative with the main opposition United Future Party, told South Korean newspaper Kookmin Ilbo on Thursday North Korea's acceptance of about $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment for infection control from the South is evidence there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 in the North, which has claimed zero cases since January.

Thae, who questioned South Korean unification chief nominee Lee In-young on Thursday during Lee's parliamentary confirmation hearing, said in his interview with the Kookmin he takes issue with Seoul's reports on COVID-19 in North Korea. He also said it is possible about 500 people may have been infected, citing unconfirmed local press reports.

"The [South Korean] government says North Korea has maintained some level of stability amid COVID-19," Thae said. "But given North Korea's outdated healthcare infrastructure, it is my understanding the situation has not improved."

Thae also said if Seoul knows the situation in North Korea is not good but underreports its findings to the public, the act would be the equivalent of "deception," according to the report.

Thae, who analyzes North Korean state media, said his study of official North Korean statements indicate the regime could still be struggling to contain the virus. The country shares an 880-mile border with China.

On Thursday, at Lee's parliamentary hearing, friction rose between Thae and Lee, after Thae asked the nominee whether he still subscribed to North Korean ideology, according to KBS.

"I was not a follower of the Juche ideology even then and I do not believe in that idea now," Lee said.

Lee, a leader of a North Korea-friendly student organization in the '80s, also said in response that Thae's question shows his "lack of understanding of South Korea's democracy."

Thae fled Pyongyang's Embassy in London in 2016.