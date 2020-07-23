Former SS camp guard Bruno Dey sits in the Regional Court in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- A German youth court on Thursday found a 93-year-old man guilty of murdering 5,232 people as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

The Hamburg court gave Bruno Dey a two-year suspended sentence. He also was found guilty of accessory to attempted murder.

"The concentration camp Stutthof and the mass murder that took place inside was only able to take place with your help," Judge Anne Meier-Göring said.

German news agency DPA said Dey became a guard at the Stutthof camp near modern-day Danzig, Poland, in 1944 when he was 17. He became a watch tower guard after the military found him to be unfit for frontline duties.

Prosecutors said that though he never personally fired a shot, his work at the camp assisted in the murder of thousands of mostly Jewish prisoners at the camp between April 1944 and April 1945.

The majority of prisoners who died at Stutthof -- 5,000 -- were sickened in a typhus outbreak. Others were gassed with Zyklon B or were shot.

Dey's trial began in October, though the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year reduced the time in court to 2 hours per week. Toward the end of the trial, he offered an apology, saying the "images of suffering and terror" had haunted him for his entire life.

"The eyewitness accounts and expert reports have for the first time made me fully aware of the extent of cruelty and suffering," he said. "Today I want to apologize to those who went through this hellish madness and their relatives. Something like this must never be repeated.

He said he wasn't aware of the full extent of the atrocities at the camp and said he never ordered anyone to harm the prisoners.

Prosecutors asked the judge to give Dey a three-year suspended sentence, but the more lenient punishment was met with criticism.

Efram Zuroff, head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said Dey will likely "laugh all his way to his home where he will continue his life and the survivors are left with their nightmares ... and this I think stains the process that is going on."