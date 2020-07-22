Demonstrators rally for LGBT rights outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel, on July 22, 2018. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Israeli lawmakers passed a bill on its first reading Wednesday that proposes to ban gay conversion therapy, in a victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

The Knesset approved the bill in its preliminary reading by a vote of 42-36. A number of coalition members from the Blue and White Party and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana supported the proposal, which is opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Opponents say the bill could jeopardize psychologists' licenses to practice and result in jail time if they continue the controversial therapy.

Rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organizations, conversion therapy purports to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Conversion therapy was born in sin and its place is outside of the law and the public norm," Gantz wrote in a post online. "We will make sure that everyone, from every background and sexual orientation, in Israel, will have free choice and security in their identity."

Israeli housing minister Yaakov Litzman, leader of the United Torah Judaism Party, said passing the bill would threaten the recently formed coalition government.

The bill still must pass three more readings and find approval in a Knesset committee before it would be enacted as law.