Indian Ambassador to Pyongyang Atul Malhari Gotsurve (C) presented tuberculosis medical supplies to North Korean officials, the embassy said Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Embassy of India in North Korea

July 22 (UPI) -- India could be restoring friendly ties with North Korea following a recent border clash with China.

The Indian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a press release and on Twitter on Wednesday the Indian government is providing medication needed in North Korea's fight against tuberculosis.

"India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and decided to grant humanitarian assistance of $1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines," the embassy said in statement.

The Indian mission in Pyongyang also said the medical aid is being delivered under the World Health Organization's anti-tuberculosis program. According to 2018 WHO data, there are an estimated 131,000 tuberculosis patients in North Korea.

India's relations with North Korea have experienced ups and downs in recent years. In 2017, India said it would implement North Korea sanctions and ban North Korean military officers from training in the country in the wake of South Korean pressure to implement United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions.

North Korean civilians were allowed to take courses related to nuclear weapons development, advanced physics, computer science and aviation engineering at Indian schools, but India began to move away from those policies in 2017, according to Yonhap news agency.

On Wednesday, Indian news service The Week reported the medical assistance is also a message to China, North Korea's biggest trading partner, following tensions at the Sino-Indian border.

Indian Ambassador to Pyongyang Atul Malhari Gotsurve recently presented a commemorative floral basket to the North Korean leadership, the report says.

South Korea has offered medical cooperation with the North, but scant progress has been made, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Chung said it is "not so realistic" for the South to expect North Korean openness to medical cooperation due to Pyongyang's refusal to accept inter-Korea talks, News 1 reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had said in March he hoped for healthcare sector cooperation with Pyongyang, which has claimed zero cases of COVID-19.