A hijacked commuter bus with hostages and curtained windows is seen Tuesday in the downtown area of Lutsk, Ukraine. Authorities said the hijacker was holding 10 hostages. Photo by Markiian Lyseiko/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- A man armed with weapons and explosives commandeered a bus in western Ukraine Tuesday and held at least 10 hostages, national police said.

The situation began in the center of Lutsk, about 260 miles west of Kiev, when a 44-year-old man took control of an intercity commuter bus.

Police initially reported 20 people were taken hostage, but the Ukrainian Security Service later said in a Facebook post that the number was 10. It was unclear if some had escaped or were released.

The man claimed to have more explosives planted in an unspecified "crowded location" in Lutsk and threatened to set off them off if his demands weren't met, officials said.

Negotiations were still going after several hours, Ukraine internal minister Arsen Avakov told reporters at a briefing.

"We talked to his relatives, wife and friends," he said. "We will use all methods to resolve the issue peacefully.

"We have a task force, we are here to make the right decisions. We hope that in the near future we will resolve this situation."

The hostages have not been harmed, Avakov said.