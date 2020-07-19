July 19 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured Sunday when a car bomb exploded in northern Syria near the Turkish border, a British-based monitor of the nearly decade-old civil war said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that five civilians and two unidentified people were killed Sunday evening in the explosion at a roundabout near the Bab al-Salam border crossing with Turkey.

More than 60 people, including women and children, were injured in the blast, it said.

Those injured in Azaz were transported to Turkey for treatment, Turkish state media Anadolu Agency reported, though stating the number of injured was at least 85.

The Syrian monitor blamed the Islamic State for the attack, which followed Turkish forces launching raids and arrests against the terrorist organization in the Turkish forces-controlled Northern Aleppo province following an IS assassination of a local official in the region in late June.

Meanwhile, Turkish state media blamed the attack on YPG/PKK Kurdish fighters, who Turkey views as terrorists and has launched several operations into Syria to push them back from the border.

Since the Syrian civil war began in March 2011, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been killed, more than 5 million people have fled the country and 6 million more have displaced within the war-torn nation, according to the United Nations.