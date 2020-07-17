A medical staff collects a swab sample from a woman during COVID-19 tests at a slum in Jammu, India, on Thursday. Photo by Jaipal Singh/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- India on Friday became the third country to surpass the 1 million infections milestone as the coronavirus continues to exponentially spread throughout the country.

The Asian nation's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday reported 1,003,832 cases of COVID-19 and 25,602 deaths.

Since its first case of COVID-19 was detected on Jan. 30, the virus has rapidly spread among the public of the world's second-most populous nation at some 1.3 billion people.

Daily infections have been steadily climbing in India, with new single-day records consistently being set and then broken. On Thursday, India recorded a record of nearly 35,000 new cases in the previous 24-hours, beating the previous highest number set the day before.

And while it took India roughly four and a half months to record its first 500,000 cases, its second half-million took about three weeks despite the country being under some form of lockdown since March 24.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Indian National Congress, tweeted Friday that if nothing changes, India will hit the 2-million mark by Aug. 10.

"The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic," he said.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday that India had conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests, the second-most by any nation after the United States with 42 million.

India is only behind Brazil and the United States in the number of overall infections with the Latin American country passing 2 million cases on Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among those infected include its president, Jair Bolsnoaro, who remained in self-isolation on Thursday after testing positive for the second time a day earlier.

Bolsonaro, who has minimized the outbreak and had refused to wear a masked, announced on July 7 that he had tested positive for the deadly and infectious coronavirus.

According to its Health Ministry, it had 2,012,151 cases after recording more than 45,403 new infections in the previous 24-hours. It was also second in deaths with 76,688 lives lost to the virus after recording 1,322 fatalities the day prior.

First place worldwide remains the United States with more than 3.5 million cases and more than 138,000 deaths.

The North American country on Thursday set a record for new cases registered in a single day with more than 71,000.

In fourth, Russia on Thursday also hit a milestone, passing 750,000 cases by reporting 6,428 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to its Ministry of Health.

In total, it has 752,797 infections and 11,937 deaths.

The world also set a record Thursday for most cases recorded in a day at nearly 250,000 infections, according to live trackers by both Johns Hopkins University and Worldowmeters.info, with the United States, Brazil and India accounting for more than 150,000 of them.

Since the pandemic began late last year, more than 13.8 million people have been infected with the virus resulting in nearly 600,000 deaths.