July 15 (UPI) -- Nissan unveiled its first all-electric sport-utility vehicle Wednesday, the Ariya, saying it can go as far as 300 miles on a single charge.

The vehicle is part of the "Nissan Next" program -- a four-year restructuring program under which the carmaker will seek "sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability."

The Ariya is set to go on sale in the United States next year, starting at $40,000.

"It's the first production model to represent Nissan's new electrified brand identity, forging a path toward a new automotive era where electrification, optimized platform packaging and seamless vehicle AI technology will become standard," the automaker said in a statement.

U.S. buyers will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit and various state incentives, Nissan said.

"The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car," Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said. "The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for -- making our customers' lives better."

The Ariya is the first new vehicle from the Japanese automaker since the arrest of former Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn in 2018 on financial misconduct charges. He eluded charges with an elaborate escape from Japan last year and fled to Lebanon.

The episode tinged Nissan's reputation as the automaker also faced challenges from declining sales and profits.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, the company's third leader in three years, said in March "Nissan Next" would include cutting 12,500 jobs.