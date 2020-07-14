South Korea is moving toward revoking the civic licenses of defector-led organizations in the wake of criticism from Pyongyang. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA

July 14 (UPI) -- South Korea could revoke the civic licenses of two organizations led by North Korean defectors, citing violations that include balloon launches across the border.

Fighters for a Free North Korea and Kuensaem Education Center could have their operating licenses taken away by the government as early as this week, Financial News and Newsis reported Tuesday. The two groups recently launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets near the border.

Seoul's unification ministry, which declared the operations illegal, called on defector Park Sang-hak to submit a statement on the government's decision by Wednesday.

The move comes after the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea did not attend a June 29 hearing at the government agency. Representatives of Kuensaem, headed by Park's brother Park Jung-oh, were in attendance at the June meeting and are not required to provide a statement.

If Park's license is revoked, the activist will face greater fundraising hurdles. Park's nonprofit also will not enjoy various tax benefits, according to reports.

Park was recently detained by police and may have been frisk-searched while his phone and car were temporarily seized and inspected, after he and other activists tried to send plastic bottles loaded with rice, flash drives and anti-Pyongyang material, allegedly including DVDs mocking the North Korean leader's wife.

On Tuesday, a unification ministry official told local reporters if Park submits an opinion, the document would be thoroughly reviewed. The official also said it is unclear when Park's license will be revoked.

Park, who was awarded the Vaclav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent in 2013, said in a Washington Post editorial published online Monday the North Korean government fears his activism.

"Our work is effective," Park said.

"Our leaflets carry the truth about the Kim family: They are not gods, they are human, and they must be resisted. The truth is what the Kim dynasty is most afraid of."

South Korea moved to curb leafleting following statements from North Korean official Kim Yo Jong.