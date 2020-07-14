China is to place sanctions on U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin following a weapons sale agreement with Taiwan. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- China warned it would place sanctions on Lockheed Martin on Tuesday, following U.S. approval of a Taiwanese purchase of upgrades to Patriot III missiles for about $620 million.

Beijing's defense ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a press briefing the Chinese government could sanction the U.S. defense contractor, less than a week after the United States endorsed the delivery of a package that includes tests of missile capabilities.

"China is firmly opposed to U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan," Zhao said. "The United States must abide by the One-China policy and the Three Joint Communiqués."

Zhao said China also wants the United States to "cease joint training with Taiwan."

"This undermines the peace and stability of the Sino-American relationship and of the Taiwan Strait."

Zhao said China would take "necessary measures" against Lockheed Martin, a firm "responsible for weapons sales to Taiwan."

Zhao also criticized U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, following Pompeo's statement regarding China's claims in the South China Sea.

"The United States violates and distorts international law in relations to the issue of the South China Sea," Zhao said. "The United States is fabricating intrigue and acting irresponsibly by breaking the peace and stability of the region."

Pompeo said Tuesday Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are "completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them."

The United States seeks to "preserve peace and stability, uphold freedom of the seas in a manner consistent with international law and oppose any attempt to use coercion or force to settle disputes," the top U.S. diplomat had said in statement.

Pompeo also said the international Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected China's maritime claims in 2016.

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said China does not recognize the 2016 court decision, after Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. protested recent Chinese maneuvers in waters near the Philippines, GMA News reported.