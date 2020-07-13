Zindzi Mandela, 59, ambassador to Denmark and daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela died Monday in Johannesburg. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Zindzi Mandela, South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark and the daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela died on Monday, the country's government announced. She was 59.

A statement by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

"Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela," said Ramaphosa. "Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakable resolve of our fight for freedom."

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it was still gathering information on Mandela's death.

"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well," said Grace Naledi Pandor, Minister of Internal Relations. "May her soul rest in peace."

The Nelson Mandela foundation said that Mandela would be remembered as a "special soul."

"We valued her generosity, her warmth and her sense of humor," the foundation said.