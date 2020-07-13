July 13 (UPI) -- Activists Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa can be executed after Bahrain's high court upheld their sentences on Monday for the 2014 death of a police officer in Manama.

Before Monday's ruling, Bahrain's High Criminal Court of Appeal had reissued the death sentences and rejected torture claims by Mossa.

The ruling means the men failed in their final appeal against the sentences that were handed down in 2014.

Amnesty International says the men were subjected to torture before they confessed to killing the officer and bombing a convoy.

"Bahrain's judiciary has decided to blatantly ignore court evidence of torture in the case of Mohamed Ramadhan and Hussain Moosa, and this, despite the repeated violations of the men's right to a fair trial since their arrest over six years ago," said Lynn Maalouf, the organization's Middle East research director.

Maalouf called on Bahrain to dismiss the convictions and end the death penalty.

"The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances and should never be used."

Some British legislators have urged the government to end assistance to Bahrain if they execute the men.