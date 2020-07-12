Trending Stories

21 people injured in 3-alarm fire on board USS Bonhomme Richard
Two Texas police officers killed responding to domestic disturbance
Federal appeals court lifts injunction on execution of Daniel Lewis Lee
Trump wears mask during visit with wounded service members at Walter Reed
Florida reports U.S. single-day record 15,300 new COVID-19 cases
