July 11 (UPI) -- A teenage surfer died Saturday after a suspected shark attack in New South Wales, Australia, police said.

A shark attacked the 15-year-old boy while he was surfing at Wilson Headland at Wooli Beach, north of Coffs Harbor at about 2:30 p.m., witnesses said.

Other surfers brought him to shore where first aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

Wooli Beach and other beaches in the area, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water, have been closed.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Lifeguard Peter Sweetman said he believed it was a great white shark attack, but that the surfboard would be examined.

The victim has been identified as Mani Hart-Deville, a sophomore at South Grafton High School.

Friends remember him as "gentle" and "so caring."

Classmate Zoe Simone Fletcher said "it's so hard to comprehend that this has happened."

"He was such an amazing mate, so caring and and down to earth," Fletcher added. "This has and will continue to impact so many people's lives for many years to come. He will never be forgotten."

South Grafton High School offered support and resources to the school community in a Facebook post.

"We have received some sad news about a member of our school community," the post read. "One of our Year 10 students died suddenly and tragically. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with the student's family and friends. If you or someone you know needs help there is support available."