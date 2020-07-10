Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during their meeting in Jerusalem on Jan. 22. Macron told Netanyahu in a phone conversation Thursday not to pursue annexing the West Bank. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI | License Photo

Palestinians and Israelis protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank at the Almog Junction near Jericho in the West Bank on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to move forward with plans to annex portions of the West Bank in a phone conversation late Thursday.

Netanyahu, who campaigned on annexing the portions of the West Bank populated by Palestinians, told Macron, he was committed to moving ahead with the annexation and supported a peace plan laid out by the Trump administration.

Macron told Netanyahu such an annexation would "contravene international law" and "jeopardize the possibility of a two-state solution" and a "fair and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."

France -- along with Britain, Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland and Norway -- have warned Israel against the annexation and said any process should be based on pre-1967 borders before the Six-Day War.

On Tuesday, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan warned Israel against annexation as well.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed the same annexation concerns in phone calls to Netanyahu on June 25, and Monday, respectively.

Netanyahu rejected Macron's overtures, saying it is the Palestinians' refusal to negotiate with them that has stalled peace efforts. He said Israel's effort abides by international law. He told Macron Israel wants to hold talks on the borders set up by Trump's plan.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected Trump's peace plan and has threatened to declare its own state on the 1967 borders if Israel moves ahead with annexation.