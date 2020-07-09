Police stood guard outside of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's home on Thursday evening after he had been reported missing by his daughter. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday afternoon, police said. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- A search is underway for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Park's daughter filed a police report shortly after 5:15 p.m., saying he had left home four to five hours earlier and had left "words like a will" behind, according to news agency Yonhap.

She said that his phone was off and she had been unable to reach him. Police have been conducting a search using drones and police dogs, Yonhap reported.

Park did not show up for work on Thursday, a City Hall official confirmed to UPI, but the office has not issued an official statement yet.

Park, 64, was elected mayor in 2011 and is serving his third and final term in office.