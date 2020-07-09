Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, and Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello announced Thursday that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by EPA-EFE

July 9 (UPI) -- Top officials in Bolivia and Venezuela announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, tweeted that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 12 million people worldwide.

"I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," she said.

Anez added she would remain quarantined for 14 days before taking another test to determine if she was still positive.

Bolivia has reported 42,984 COVID-19 cases and 1,577 deaths related to the virus, according to figures by John's Hopkins University.

Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello also tweeted that he had tested positive and has entered self-isolation.

"We will prevail," he wrote.

Venezuela has reported 8,008 coronavirus cases and 75 deaths.