North Korea's Kim Jong Un (C) appeared at a memorial for former leader Kim Il Sung at Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in photos published to state media on Wednesday. Photo by KCNA

July 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a memorial at Pyongyang's Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the 26th death anniversary of regime founder Kim Il Sung.

In footage from North Korean state media, Kim Jong Un, who was never photographed or publicly seen with his biological grandfather, was seen at the memorial without a mask. He recently urged the country to guard against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Officials including Ri Pyong Chol, the recently appointed vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Korean Workers' Party, accompanied the North Korean leader -- a possible sign Ri has risen to a prominent position, according to South Korean network Yonhap TV on Wednesday.

Ri was appointed to the position in May, after he called for the strengthening of North Korea's nuclear deterrence following the breakdown of talks at the U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam.

According to Pyongyang's state-controlled KCTV, Kim Jong Un "expressed his sublime homage" before the standing statues of "Comrade Kim Il Sung and Comrade Kim Jong Il."

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, was also seen at the memorial, standing at a distance in the back with other officials.

Officials of North Korea's diplomatic corps were in attendance, including Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon. Choe Son Hui, deputy foreign minister, may have also been in attendance, according to images released Wednesday, South Korean news service News 1 reported.

North Korean media remembered Kim Il Sung on Wednesday with footage idolizing the past leader on state television. Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun dedicated its sixth page to articles praising the North Korean leadership, according to Yonhap.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren he would meet with Kim "if it was going to be helpful," Voice of America reported.

"I understand they want to meet and we would certainly do that," Trump said.