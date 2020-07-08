Defense Minister Benny Gantz, shown here speaking to supporters on March 3, entered quarantine Wednesday after a person he came in contact with was confirmed to having the coronavirus. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz entered quarantine Wednesday after learning he had been in contact with a person who was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Gantz, Israel's future prime minister, came into contact with the person about 1 1/2 weeks ago, but he had not become ill over that time.

"Gantz feels good and will continue to manage the ministry's matters and the rest of his public work from isolation," Gantz's office said. "Out of concerns of exposure from a desire and a responsibility to prevent spreading [the virus] and following consultation with medical authorities, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz decided to enter quarantine until a coronavirus test and an epidemiological survey are completed."

Gantz said on Twitter he "feels great" and plans to continue working while under quarantine.

"I will do a coronavirus test and an epidemiological survey, and I will follow the guidelines. There's no room for taking chances," Gantz said.

The defense minister's office said Gantz will have special equipment and software on hand that will allow him to work on sensitive defense-related matters. A handful of senior public officials have had to enter self-isolation as well.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana entered quarantine last Saturday after the head of the Border Police force tested positive for COVID-19.

"[People] shouldn't take risks, especially considering the nature of my meetings," Ohana said on Facebook.