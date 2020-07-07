Tropical Storm Cristina, at center, this week is expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic or Pacific season. It is not, however, expected to make landfall anywhere. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Cristina formed in the Pacific Ocean late Monday and is on track to become the first hurricane of 2020, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center said Cristina first took shape off the Mexican coast and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days.

Advertisement

The center said in its 11 a.m. update Cristina was located about 500 miles southeast of Mazatlan, Mexico, moving at 13 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to maintain a path parallel to the Mexican coast, keeping it well away from land.

Cristina could develop into a Category 2 hurricane but is not expected to make landfall anywhere, AccuWeather hurricane tracker Dan Kottlowski said.

"During the weekend, Cristina is forecast to move into an area that is more hostile for its existence and it should begin to weaken," he said.

Should Cristina evolve into a hurricane, it would be first of the Atlantic or Pacific season.

In the northern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Edouard was downgraded on Monday to a post-tropical cyclone.

Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly and Edouard became tropical storms in the Atlantic, along with Amanda and Boris in the Pacific. Remnants of Bertha and Cristobal affected the U.S. Southeast.