A driver and one other person in a truck on Penang Island, Malaysia, were reportedly injured by "flying" durian fruit last week. File Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- "Flying" durian fruit injured a driver and others in Malaysia while causing a road accident, local media say.

The Star Online reported Monday the pungent, thorn-covered fruit flew into a car window, driven by Lim Chai Huat, a local air-conditioning technician.

Chai Huat was commuting with two workers originally from Bangladesh when the fruit crashed into the car, ultimately injuring his head and hands.

One of the other workers was also hurt, the report says.

"While they were approaching Balik Pulau at a winding stretch, a durian flew into the lorry and hit Chai Huat in the head before landing on the hands and feet of one of the Bangladeshi workers," said Lim Beng Huat, their employer.

"Chai Huat lost control of the lorry and hit a car parked on the left side of the road," he said. "I suspect that the fruit may have fallen off a tree or fell from an oncoming vehicle which was ferrying durians."

Images from local news services show the car window was smashed by the heavy fruit, famous for its distinct smell some food writers have compared to a combination of "rotting meat, turpentine and gym socks," according to an article from Smithsonian Magazine.

The thorns on the fruit were likely the cause of bleeding of the head and hands of Chai Huat, who was treated at Balik Pulau Hospital.

The region of Balik Pulau is known for its durian production.

Malaysia exports more than $1 billion worth of durian fruit overseas. China, where demand for durian is high, imported 600,000 tons of durian worth $1.7 billion in 2019, according to Bernama, Malaysia's national news agency.

Some food critics have praised the taste of durian, including U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018.

Bourdain once described durian's taste as "indescribable, something you will either love or despise...your breath will smell as if you'd been French-kissing your dead grandmother."

Durian is banned on mass transit in Singapore.