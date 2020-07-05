July 5 (UPI) -- A woman in France died on Sunday after falling from a roller coaster at a French theme park.

Authorities in the Oise area of northern France said the incident took place at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Parc Saint-Paul when a 32-year-old woman fell off of the Formula 1 Coaster.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim but were ultimately unsuccessful and she died at the scene. No one else was injured, the park said.

Amiens police are conducting an investigation into the incident and a representative said "the cause of the accident cannot be determined" at this time.

"The park area has been completely cut off for visitors. The teams took care of the visitors and the families concerned," park director Gilles Campion said. "All the teams join the family to express their deep sadness following this event."

Parc Saint-Paul re-opened following restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on June 6, with new guidelines including requiring masks in the park and social distancing measures.