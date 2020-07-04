July 4 (UPI) -- A shark attack Saturday killed a 36-year-old man off Australia's eastern Queensland coast, local police said.

The man was fatally bitten while spearfishing in waters near Indian Head on the eastern side of Fraser Island, Queensland Police said in a statement. A doctor and nurse provided first aid on the shore before paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries to his leg.

Police added that a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told Australia's national broadcaster, ABC, it was a sad day for the community.

"Our deepest condolences go to this young man's family and friends," Seymour said. "The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words. We share their sadness and grief."