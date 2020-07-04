European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, shown here at a video press conference in June, said a recent letter from Iran has triggered a mediation process regarding the country's international nuclear deal. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- The European Union's top diplomat said a recent letter from Iran's foreign minister triggers a dispute mechanism in the international accord governing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

According to to Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, the letter raises concerns that Britain, France and Germany are not living up to their part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

That deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia in 2015 but has eroded since President Donald Trump decided to pull out of the deal in 2018 and Iran's government discarded some key parts of it.

"As we approach the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA, I should like to take this opportunity to recall the importance of the agreement," Borrell wrote Friday. "The JCPOA is an historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security. I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it."

The letter triggers a process that entails at least two 15-day mediation periods and the possibility of nearly indefinite extensions unless there is unanimous agreement between Iran and the other signers of the deal.