July 3 (UPI) --

At least four people were killed and more than 90 injured Friday in an explosion at a Turkish fireworks factory, and the hunt continued for dozens of people feared to be trapped in rubble, authorities said.

Social media posters captured videos of the explosion, in Turkey's northeastern Sakarya province.

"A total of 97 patients were admitted to five hospitals," Fahrettin Koca, the country's health minister told state-run TRT World. Koca reported that rescue teams were working to free at least 45 others trapped in the rubble.

"All kinds of measures are being taken as of now," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told the broadcasting agency.

About 110 tons of explosive material were stored in the factory of Big Coskunlar Fireworks, the country's largest pyrotechnics manufacturer, the governor of Sakarya, Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said.

Firetrucks and ambulances initially were blocked from the scene because the fire was so intense, Kaldirim said.

The explosion was believed to be the the third at the factory since 2009, NBC News reported. Fireworks are used in Turkey to celebrate weddings, graduations and other family holidays, NBC said.