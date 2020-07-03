Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, applauds newly-appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex in the courtyard of the Matignon Hotel during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, Friday. Castex has been appointed as the new French Prime Minister after the government of Edouard Philippe had resigned earlier in the day, prompting a government and cabinet reshuffle. Photo by Thomas Samson/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Édouard Philippe resigned as prime minister of France Friday after three years leading President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Macron has named Jean Castex, who has served as mayor of Prades in the Pyrenees and is described as having center-right leanings, to lead a new team of ministers as Macron reorganizes the government to adapt to shifting political opinion and an economic crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus.

Castex, 55, was nicknamed "Mr. Deconfinement" after being tapped by Philippe to devise a strategy for lifting France's national lockdown.

France's government differs slightly from other parliamentary governments in that the president is elected by popular vote, but appoints the prime minister and cabinet -- and it's not uncommon for the French president to replace the prime minister at some point during a five-year term in office.

But Macron, who was elected in 2017 and promised a "new path" and changes to the cabinet in media interviews this week faces the challenge of leading the country amid an economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus as well as a shift in public opinion evidenced by Sunday election results, when the Green Party took key wins in cities throughout the country.

Philippe, however, was popular with the French public -- 60 percent of whom said in a poll this week that he should have stayed in his post -- and is one of few French public officials to have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with enhanced credibility.