Woman charged with tampering in death of Vanessa Guillen on Fort Hood base
Army identifies suspect in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen
Wife and husband charged after pulling gun in Michigan Chipotle parking lot
Trump, first lady head to Mount Rushmore for fireworks display
Senate passes bill to punish China over Hong Kong national security law
South Korea marks 70th anniversary of start of Korean War
