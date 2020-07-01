Summits between Kim Jong Un (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 and 2019 have been followed by North Korean statements of support for the Chinese government. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- North Korean state media said victory awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping following China's imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong.

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun claimed Wednesday the North Korean people support Chinese actions that strengthens one-party rule in China. The statement comes after Xi signed a law that would criminalize anyone in the city challenging Beijing's authority.

"Our people are confident that the Chinese people will surely achieve victory in their struggle to build a modernized socialist power under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and its core, Comrade Xi Jinping," the Rodong said.

Pyongyang's state media said the Chinese Communist Party has "realized achievements in various fields" that "demonstrate the legitimacy and vitality" of the CCP.

The Rodong also said China took exemplary action in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

"In a war against the epidemic, China took the initiative and is [now] strategically and tactically managing the overall situation."

North Korea has claimed there have been no cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, but China has said it has sent medical assistance earlier this year.

While Pyongyang has not released data related to COVID-19, international agencies have begun to provide details on the epidemic.

The World Health Organization says North Korea has quarantined 255 people in connection to the infectious disease, Radio Free Asia reported Wednesday.

North Korea also screened 922 people for COVID-19 but all reportedly tested negative for the virus, according to the report.

North Korea has previously expressed support for Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong.

In June, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Kwon expressed support for "China's internal affairs" and had said the "interference of external forces [on the issue of Hong Kong] is a violent infringement of China's sovereignty and international law."