July 1 (UPI) -- One of Britain's most notorious fugitives who had been on the run for almost eight years was arrested by local authorities in the Netherlands last month, Amsterdam police said Wednesday.

Mark Liscott, 59, tried to jump across neighbor's balconies from a home that was being raided June 24 but officers captured him. The convicted drug dealer was jailed in 2005 in Britain but was on temporary release in 2012 when he fled the country.

He was carrying nearly $20,000 in cash on him when authorities arrested him. Amsterdam Police said they acted on intelligence that drugs were being traded at the home in the central Amsterdam neighborhood when they raided the house.

"Despite the current [coronavirus] pandemic, the dogged determination of international and [British] law enforcement agencies hasn't stopped and a great amount of effort went into tracking down Mark Liscott," Dave Kirby, East Midlands Special Operations Unit detective chief superintendent, said.

"It is extremely satisfying, not only to the officers who worked on the original case but to those who have been pursuing Liscott since he became one of Britain's most wanted fugitives. Regardless of how much time has passed, Liscott has always been on our radar, and I'm glad his criminal exploits have now caught up with him," Kirby said.