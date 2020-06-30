Vatican prosecutors Tuesday seized documents from upkeep offices for St. Peter's Basilica (shown during Easter Sunday) in apparent probe. File Photo by Galosi/Pool/Spaziani | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Vatican prosecutors said Tuesday they have acquired documents from offices responsible for upkeep of St. Peter's Basilica in an apparent probe following new set of contract laws.

A report from the auditor general led to the acquisition of "documents and electronic equipment," from technical and administrative offices of the Fabric of Saint Peter, responsible for maintenance and conservation of St. Peter's Basilica, the Holy See Press Office said.

Pope Francis also named Archbishop Mario Giordana as special commissioner for the Fabric of Saint Peter, to update statutes and reorganize technical and administrative offices in compliance with new rules on "transparency, control and competition," in awarding public contracts, following the auditor general's report.

Vatican prosecutors previously authorized a separate raid in October. The October raid collected "documents and electronic devices" from the Vatican's Secretariat of State, the city-state's financial watchdog authority in probe into unspecified financial transactions.

The October raid was suspected to be connected to Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi's deal to help officials at the Vatican's Secretariat of State take part in a $200 million real estate deal in London. On June 5, Torzi was arrested on charges of extortion, fraud and money laundering related to the project.