Members of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia carry pictures of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani as they stand next to his coffin during a funeral procession in Baghdad on January 4. File photo by Ibrahim Jassam /UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Iranian prosecutors on Monday issued arrest warrants for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 other American officials in connection with the January slaying of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Jan. 3.

Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr said Trump "stands at the top of the list" of U.S. officials charged with murder and terrorism in Soleimani's death, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Mehr said Iran has asked the international policing agency Interpol to enforce the warrants by issuing a "red notice" for the U.S. leader and others on the list.

The killing of Soleimani escalated regional tensions and sent oil prices soaring. Iran retaliated with a missile strike on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops several days later.

Washington blamed him and the Quds Force for planning attacks carried out by Iran-backed Iraqi militias on U.S. forces in the region.

The White House did not immediately responsd to Iran's move.