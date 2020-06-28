Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is expected to challenge Duda and receive enough votes to push the election to a second round on July 12. Photo by Pawel Supernak/EPA-EFE

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the White House on Wednesday, seeking an endorsement from President Donald Trump ahead of the country's presidential elections on Sunday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Poland has taken to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election that is expected to see incumbent President Andrzej Duda face stiff competition from Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The election was originally scheduled to take place in early May but was canceled four days ahead of its scheduled date after the ruling Law and Justice party, PiS, scrapped an effort to hold an entirely vote-by-mail election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was later postponed to Sunday when most voters cast their ballots in person but were required to wear masks at polling stations. One region where coronavirus numbers remained high was required to vote by mail.

Duda, was highly favored to win the election when it was originally scheduled in May but Trzaskowski -- who was not on the ballot at the time has emerged as a strong challenger.

Polling numbers predict Trzaskowski to receive enough of the vote to force a second round of elections that would be scheduled for July 12.

Duda is an independent candidate aligned with the PiS party who ran a campaign focused on social issues including suppressing LGBT rights in the country.

He traveled to the United States on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking a boost from an endorsement by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said he believed Duda will be successful in the election and praised the "shared cultural values" of the countries while Duda said Poland would accept U.S. troops relocated from Germany.

Trzaskowski has focused his campaign on the rule of law and European values, adopting the slogan "Enough is enough!" as the PiS party has faced criticism from the European Commission for passing legislation the European Union has said undermines judicial independence.

He has also supported LGBT rights during his time as mayor but has not made it a central issue in his campaign.

France is also holding municipal elections Sunday, where Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo seeks re-election.