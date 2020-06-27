June 27 (UPI) -- A homemade sticky bomb attached to a vehicle killed two human rights workers Saturday in Kabul, Afghanistan, the organization they worked for said.

The two victims were staff members of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Advertisement

Ferdaws Faramurz, a spokesman for the Kabul police, told Khaama Press the explosion happened in the 12th district of the capital, near the Pul-e Charkhi area. He said the magnetic bomb was planted on a civilian vehicle.

"The AIHRC mourns the loss of two of its staff members who were killed in a bomb explosion this morning in Butkhak locality in Police District 12 of Kabul," the organization said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.