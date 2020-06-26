South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered full inspections of preschools and daycare centers across the country following a possible outbreak of enterohemorrhagic E. coli, or EHEC. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered the inspection of meals served at preschools and daycare centers across the country following an outbreak of a disease that can cause kidney failure in children.

Presidential Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said Friday Moon "expressed concern" regarding a possible outbreak of hemolytic uremic syndrome, sometimes referred to as hamburger disease, among children at a kindergarten in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, Yonhap reported.

Moon asked officials to "go beyond a simple administrative process" and "with a warm heart, make every effort in the hygiene checks of facilities."

The outbreak was first reported on June 16, when several children at the Ansan school exhibited symptoms of food poisoning.

Local news service Newsis reported Friday that by 6 p.m. South Korean health authorities had tested a total of 202 people, including children, their families and teachers, for enterohemorrhagic E. coli, or EHEC.

EHEC is known to cause abdominal cramps, bloody and non-bloody diarrhea, fatigue and nausea. Hemolytic uremic syndrome is a potentially life-threatening complication of EHEC that damages the kidneys.

On Friday, authorities said 102 of the 202 people tested showed symptoms of EHEC infection. Among those tested, 57 people were confirmed for the pathogen.

South Korean authorities also said 24 people have been hospitalized, including 21 children and three of their family members. A total of 15 children are showing symptoms of HUS, and four of those severely ill patients are receiving dialysis for their kidneys.

HUS is a rare condition that mainly affects children under the age of 10. Since 2016, the disease has been connected to undercooked beef patties served at a U.S. fast-food restaurant chain in South Korea.