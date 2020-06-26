A vehicle in which Mexico City's security chief, Omar Garcia Harfuch, was riding, is riddled with bullet holes June 26, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Mexico Prosecutor OfficeEPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Three people died Friday in an attempt to assassinate Mexico City's top security official, who survived the ambush, local authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said her security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch, was hospitalized with three gunshot wounds.

He was traveling to work early Friday when police said armed gunmen attacked his motorcade. Among the dead were two bodyguards and a female passerby.

Sheinbaum said the vehicle Garcia Harfuch was riding in was struck by .50-caliber gunfire.

Garcia Harfuch blamed the attack on the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel in a tweet translated by CNN.

"This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG," he said, using an acronym for the cartel.

"Two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives. I have three bullet-wounds and several shards. Our nation must continue to confront the cowardly organized crime. We will continue working."

Police have arrested 12 suspects in the shooting.