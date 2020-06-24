Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Owen Paterson (L) walks with British Prime Minister David Cameron at Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on May 20, 2010. Paterson's wife, Rose, was found dead at their home in Shropshire. File Photo by Jose Tafani/EPA

June 24 (UPI) -- The wife of British lawmaker and former cabinet minister Owen Paterson has been found dead in her home, officials said Wednesday.

Rose Paterson, chairwoman of the Aintree Racecourse, home of the Grand National Steeplechase, died at the couple's home in Shropshire, about 120 miles northwest of downtown London. She was 63.

The cause of Paterson's death has not been determined but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Owen Paterson is a Conservative Party lawmaker who served in multiple cabinet posts between 2007 and 2014 under Prime Minister David Cameron, including secretary of state to Northern Ireland. He's been a member of Parliament for North Shropshire since 1997.

"It is with great sadness that I must inform you that my wife, Rose, has been found dead at our family home in Shropshire," he said.

"Rose and I were married for 40 happy years. She was a wonderful, caring wife, mother and grandmother.

"Her death has come as a terrible shock to us all."

Rose Paterson was appointed chair of the Aintree Racecourse in 2014 and served as Grand National since 2005. She was named a steward at The Jockey Club last year.

"Rose was a wonderful person and involved in so many aspects of our sport," Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward at The Jockey Club, said in a statement. "She was a skilled chairman at Aintree, a valued member of our board of stewards and headed up our Horse Welfare Group. She also enjoyed participating at the grassroots level over many years."

The Patersons have two sons and a daughter.