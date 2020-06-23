India and China could be attempting to reduce tensions after India's military skirmished with Chinese troops in India's Ladakh region. Photo by EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- China and India held high-level talks to ease tensions at the border, where several troops may have died during a violent dispute.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a regular press briefing the second high-level talks involving military personnel addressed recent tensions.

The talks, which reportedly took place on Monday, represent the first discussion China and India have held since the deadly clash at the Galway Valley of India's Ladakh region. India has said 20 Indian troops died; China has not disclosed official numbers.

"The talks have demonstrated China and India hope to properly deal with conflicts, take control of the situation and ease the situation through dialogue," Zhao said.

The Chinese spokesman also said the two sides exchanged "frank, in-depth perspectives" on border issues. The Chinese and Indian militaries also agreed to measures to "stabilize the situation," the spokesman said.

"The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and work together for peace and well-being in the border region," Zhao added.

India stayed relatively quiet on Tuesday. Indian news services reported there was a new strategy toward disengagement at the 2,200-mile Line of Actual Control.

"There was mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides," ANI news agency stated.

On Tuesday, Zhao dismissed reports of 40 Chinese casualties at border, according to Al Jazeera, calling the stories "fake news," following a statement from an Indian government official that China lost 40 troops.

Demonstrators in India took to the streets last week following the clash in the Galway Valley, burning Chinese products and even an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.