PepsiCo in China has closed its factory in the Beijing area following confirmation of COVID-19 cases among company employees. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- PepsiCo in China has closed a factory in the Beijing area following eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the plant, according to local media.

The Global Times and other Chinese media services reported Sunday the decision to suspend operations came after an employee at PepsiCo tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 15, following the outbreak at Beijing's Xinfadi Wholesale Market.

Fan Zhimin, a representative of PepsiCo in China, said the company halted production, sealed off all stocks and banned transportation into and out of the site. Fan also said there were no additional infections.

According to Beijing city authorities, two out of the eight confirmed COVID-19 patients at PepsiCo had visited Xinfadi Market.

The Chinese government said it has "doubled" testing capabilities in the Beijing area in order to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections. Authorities say they are applying a technique that could enable five people to be tested simultaneously, which would enable tests of up to 1 million people per day, according to state media.

Beijing officials said the city has conducted tests on 10 percent of the city's population from June 14 to Friday. At least 100,000 essential workers with 17 logistics companies have also been tested, they said.

China's National Health Commission said Monday a total of 18 new cases were confirmed on Sunday nationwide, bringing the cumulative total of infections related to Xinfadi to 236.

A chef working at the Conrad Hotel in Tianjin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, after reportedly visiting Xinfadi Market, Tianjin's health authorities said Monday. Xinfadi-related cases have also been reported in the provinces of Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, Zhejian and Henan.

Last week Chinese media reported the coronavirus was found on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Xinfadi, one of Beijing's major distributors of seafood.