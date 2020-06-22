June 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany said at least 24 people were arrested and 19 police officers were injured in a riot that erupted in Stuttgart over the weekend against a drug-related arrest.

Government officials said in a statement that the riot was triggered at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday with the arrest of a suspect on a drug-related charge. In response, a large crowd attacked the officers in "solidarity" with the detainee by pelting them with stones and bottles in the capital of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Advertisement

Officers initially succeeded in subduing the riot with pepper spray until the crowd grew to several hundred people who continued to attack the police and rescue workers, the statement said.

The rioters moved through the city in smaller groups vandalizing and looting stores as federal police were called in for support and a police helicopter circled the city.

RELATED Coronavirus cases top 9 million worldwide as daily death toll trends down

According to the statement, 30 stores were vandalized, eight were looted and 12 patrol cars were damaged.

Video of the events posted online show rioters "hit the patrol cars with chairs and other objects and destroyed the windows," the statement said.

Some 300 police officers were deployed through the night with the situation only calming by around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

RELATED Francis praises healthcare workers in first public audience in months

"A border was crossed at night," Mayor Fritz Kuhn said. "This outbreak of violence was unacceptable ... We do accept alcohol or the will to show off on social media as an excuse [for the riot.]"

Police President Franz Lutz said the riot was an attack on the entire city, stating "I have never seen that in my 46 years as a police officer."

A 40-member team will investigate the riot on behalf of the Stuttgart prosecutor's office, officials said.