A view of Fantasia Gardens at the entrance of Disneyland Paris theme park, which will reopen next month. Photo courtesy of Disneyland Paris

June 22 (UPI) -- Disneyland Paris said Monday it would reopen July 15 after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move coincides with the reopening of Disney's Florida-based Epcot and Hollywood Studios theme parks and Florida's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopening a few days earlier. Universal Studios was the first major theme park to resume operations on June 5.

Disney's California-based theme parks will also reopen the same week as Disneyland Paris.

The Paris-based Disney theme park is being reopened in accordance with guidance from French government and health authorities, a Disneyland Paris statement said Monday. Safety measures will include placing limits on attendance and requiring guests and cast members ages 11 and older to wear face masks at the resort.

Some attractions will not return until a later date to improve safety and sanitary measures, such as "Disney Stars on Parade" and the nighttime "Disney Illuminations" show, according to the statement. Meet and greets with Disney characters and services to speed up access to rides will also be suspended. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and The Jungle Book Jive shows will return later in the summer.

"All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks," Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski said in a statement. "Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guest and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe. We are looking forward to the return of our cast members and reopening our gates for guests to once again enjoy."