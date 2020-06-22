A Chinese man walks past one of two 'Guardian Lions' wearing a protective face mask in a deserted but normally bustling tourist area as COVID-19 has returned to the capital forcing the government to lockdown Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI. | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Deaths worldwide to the coronavirus climbed toward the half-a-million milestone early Monday as cases continue to surge in the Americans and Asian hotspots.

Both Worldometers.info and Johns Hopkins University have been tallying global statistics on the coronavirus and counted early Monday more than 468,000 lives lost to the virus since it emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading the world over.

Mexico reported 1,044 deaths to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, increasing its death toll to 21,825 and making Sunday its second deadliest day to COVID-19 after 1,092 people died to the disease early this month, according to data from the Mexican government.

In North America, Mexico sits second in deaths, well behind the United States but also well above Canada, who has fewer than 8,500 deaths to COVID-19. Worldwide, Mexico is in seventh place.

Daily cases in Mexico have also continued to steadily rise, hitting a record high of 5,662 cases over Wednesday. Monday, it reported its second-highest count of 5,343 after 4,717 were counted on Saturday and 5,030 on Friday.

Mexico sits 14th globally in cases with more than 180,000 behind Pakistan who is in 13th place by a little more than 500 infections. North American was responsible for the largest chunk of that increase, tallying some 116,000 cases. South-East Asia had the second-highest count with 20,248.

Pakistan on Monday reported nearly 4,471 new cases in the past 24 hours after reporting 6,604 cases a day prior, which fell just short of its record 6,825 registered on June 14.

Though its death toll of 3,590 puts it in 21st place globally, it's seeing a gradual climb in daily deaths that reach into the early 100s.

On Sunday, more than 130,000 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours, pushing the global count passed the 9 million-case milestone, according to worldometers.info. Johns Hopkins University had the number of infections fewer than 40,000 away from hitting that mark early Monday.

However, the World Health Organization on Sunday reported 183,020 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

New Zealand, which announced it had eliminated domestic transmission of the coronavirus earlier this month, said Monday two confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been counted in the island nation since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern removed the final lockdown measures on June 8, saying they are "confident" there is no internal spread of the disease but warned "we will almost certainly see cases here again."

Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health in New Zealand, told reporters both cases came from abroad and were diagnosed in isolation.

The first case is a female teenager who arrived in Auckland from Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 13. Her only symptom had been a runny nose, Bloomfield said. The second case is a 30-year-old man who arrived from India on June 15 and has yet to report any symptoms.

The archipelago nation declared itself free of domestic transmission following 75 days of staunch lockdown restrictions put in place on March 25. Its first cases following the June 8th declaration were of two citizens who had traveled to Britain and were released early from a mandatory 14-day quarantine on compassionate grounds prior to being tested, prompting health officials to trace hundreds of potential close contacts.

The Ministry of Health said the new figures increase its total to 1,513 confirmed and probable cases, of which only nine are active.

New Zealand has fared better than most countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing only 22 fatalities, but many other countries are seeing spikes.

Once the epicenter of COVID-19, China has dropped to 21st worldwide in cases with more than 83,000 infections and 18th in fatalities with 4,634 deaths, recording only two deaths since mid-April.

On Monday, the Asian nation reported 18 news cases, nine of which were counted in Beijing where authorities have been trying to stamp out new infections. In the past week, more than 70 percent of the 215 cases recorded in China were counted in the capital, according to data from China's National Health Commission.