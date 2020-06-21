June 21 (UPI) -- Heat will expand across the Northeast during the first official week of summer, with some cities likely to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit by the middle of the week.

As the clock struck 5:43 p.m. EDT on Saturday, it officially became summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Many locations across the Northeast got a brief break from the summery heat through mid-June. Cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Pittsburgh all averaged 3 or more degrees below normal for a five-day stretch this past week.

Some more northerly locations began to see a heat wave build at the end of the week. Caribou, Maine surpassed 95 on Thursday and Friday, more than 20 degrees above normal, and tied the city's all-time record high. Even places like Albany, New York, and Boston reached the upper 80s to end the week, 10 degrees above normal for mid-June.

The heat wave that started off in Canada and northern New England will build southward this week, leading to more widespread heat for the first few days of summer.

Heat will expand into the Great Lakes as early as Sunday. The entirety of Northeast will warm up by Monday.

West of the Appalachians, from western New York through the Ohio Valley, the peak of the heat will be on Sunday or Monday, with temperatures rising into the middle 80s.

"Exactly how fast a wave of thunderstorms moves into these areas will determine how hot it can get on Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. Places from Buffalo, New York, to Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, may see enough clouds late on Monday to keep temperatures in the lower 80s.

But at the same time, temperatures will also be on the rise east of the mountains and along the I-95 corridor. Cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., will make a run at 90 by Monday.

"The most sweltering heat will wait until Tuesday and Wednesday for places from Hartford, Connecticut, to Richmond, Virginia," said Sojda.

Inland locations will rise into the lower 90s, leaving residents exposed to the mid-summer heat in combination with a dose of high humidity. Some locations will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the end of June.

At the coast, a stiff southerly wind will bring some relief. Although it will still be humid in these areas, temperatures will be capped in the 80s, albeit still above normal.

Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated will be important for residents in order to help mitigate heat-related illnesses. Avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities during the late afternoon and if possible, complete them in the morning or evening when it is less oppressive.

Showers and thunderstorms that will continue to sweep towards the Ohio Valley on Monday, will slowly inch eastward through the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some isolated thunderstorms may fire ahead of the main wave of thunderstorms expected to reach the I-95 corridor by midweek.

After the midweek thunderstorms, a brief cooldown is expected to bring temperatures back to near-normal levels. However, AccuWeather's long-range meteorologists forecast more 90-degree days could be in store before the end of the month.