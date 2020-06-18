June 18 (UPI) -- Police in New Zealand said a manhunt is underway for a suspect who fatally shot a police officer and seriously injured another in a shooting that erupted during a routine traffic stop on Friday morning.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the Massey neighborhood of West Auckland, said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who confirmed that one of two officers shot had died.

"This is devasting news and absolutely the worst thing for us to have to deal with," he said during a press briefing. "We have lost a colleague and friend."

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, striking a bystander with their vehicle, he said.

Both the injured officer and the bystander have been hospitalized, with the member of the public receiving treatment for "minor injuries," Coster said, adding the officer, who was seriously injured, was shot in the leg.

Coster told reporters that there was nothing about the traffic stop to have suggested violence would erupt, stating it was "the type of work that our officers undertake every day to keep the public safe."

"The incident points to the real risks officers face as they go about their job every day," he said. "Our whole organization is in a state of shock because of this event."

Two people were in the vehicle, he told reporters, declining to say whether it was the passenger or the driver who produced the long-barreled weapon that was used on the officers.

Officers in pursuit of the suspect will be armed, he said.

Waitemata District Commander Naila Hassan said in a statement a large police presence is searching for the suspect and cordons have been put in place and schools have been advised to lockdown.

Massey High School confirmed it has followed lockdown procedures, and all staff and students are within the school buildings.

"Please be aware that the incident IS NOT in close proximity to the school and this is a precautionary measure only," the school said in a statement on its website.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called news of the shooting "devastating."

"To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend," she said in a statement.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he's spoken with the commissioner to ensure that he has all the resources needed.

"Massey has a strong community spirit and this will be frightening for the locals caught up in this," Nash said. "I urge members of the public to follow instructions from police and to keep themselves safe."

Paula Bennett, a local politician, tweeted she could hear police helicopters from her home, and that she was praying for no one else to be hurt.

"Our local West Auckland police are the best I've ever known. A love for their community, a real desire to protect and serve," she said. "There are no words to express my sincere sadness as they and their families deal with the worst possible event."

Gun violence is relatively low in New Zealand compared to other countries but it has been on the rise. In 2019, there were 3,540 instances where a suspect was found in possession of a weapon, which was the highest tally since 2009, according to public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.

Last summer, New Zealand initiated a gun buy-back program after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques during a shooting in Christchurch in March 2019.

Since 1890, 22 officers have been fatally shot while on duty in New Zealand with 15 officers injured by gunfire since 2002, according to a statement from the New Zealand government.