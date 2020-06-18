Activists in South Korea pour rice into plastic water bottles in Seoul on Thursday. The rice is to be launched into waters near North Korea. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- North Korean defectors in the South who were warned against delivering rice and other products across the border say they are going ahead with launch plans, unless the South Korean government requests a direct dialogue.

Defector Park Jung-oh, head of Kuen Saem Education, told local newspaper Hankyoreh on Thursday his group intends to send plastic bottles filled with rice to the North on Sunday from remote Seogmo Island near the border.

Advertisement

The group gathered on Thursday at a park in southern Seoul to prepare for the delivery, the Korea Times reported. Volunteers were seen pouring rice into empty water bottles and packing face masks that could be sent to the North.

Earlier this month, Park's organization attempted to deliver the rice, but was met with opposition from residents in Ganghwa County, the location of Sunday's planned launch.

Seoul has warned it would punish groups that resume the delivery of products, including anti-Pyongyang leaflets, across the border. The warning came after senior North Korean official Kim Yo Jong called defectors "garbage" and demanded Seoul put an end to the activism.

On Thursday, Park told Hankyoreh the government never consulted his group before imposing a ban on his work.

"The unification ministry has never sanctioned our group for the five years we delivered rice," Park said. "We are not happy with the unilateral ban, which came without dialogue."

Park also said the group would consider canceling the launch if the government requests restraint. Seoul has never proposed talks with the defectors, he said.

Park and his brother, Park Sang-hak, have been involved in distributing leaflets by helium balloon across the border.

Last week Seoul said the activities "violate the agreement between the two Koreas, creating tensions and give rise to dangers that threaten the safety and livelihoods of [South Korean] residents."