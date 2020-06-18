Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters at a special briefing Japan should be capable of responding effectively to guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens overseas. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Japan's prime minister said Thursday Tokyo is working with the United States on potential plans to "safeguard" Japanese citizens on the Korean Peninsula in the event of an emergency, following days of threats and provocations from Pyongyang.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters at a special briefing Japan should be capable of responding effectively to guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens overseas. Abe did not rule out evacuation possibilities.

The prime minister addressed recent tensions in response to a reporter who had asked the prime minister whether Tokyo's Self-Defense Forces were prepared to send planes to evacuate Japanese citizens in South Korea.

"In order to ensure the safety of Japanese overseas, it is necessary to be able to respond to various incidents," Abe said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap's Tokyo correspondent. "We are working very closely with our ally, the United States."

In 2017 and early 2018, Japanese newspapers reported Tokyo was making plans to evacuate tens of thousands of Japanese citizens from South Korea, using planes and even ships.

On Thursday, Abe said tensions have previously soared on the Korean Peninsula.

"Under such circumstances, we recognize it is important to clearly prepare for plans, in close coordination with the United States and South Korea."

Abe added he could not provide further details.

Tokyo's confirmation of potential moves to protect Japanese citizens in Korea comes at a time when Seoul and Washington are restarting the discussions of a bilateral working group.

South Korean news service News 1 reported Thursday Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's top North Korea nuclear negotiator, arrived at Washington's Dulles Airport on Wednesday.

Lee is likely meeting with Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative on North Korea, and the U.S. deputy secretary of state, according to the report.

North Korean senior official Kim Yo Jong recently condemned Seoul for the working group and the South's close coordination with the United States.