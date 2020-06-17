A health worker walks in central London, Britain, on May 2. Officials said the infected women, New Zealand's first new cases in three weeks, flew in from London on June 7. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on a top military leader Wednesday to oversee coronavirus quarantines after two patients entered from Britain and were released without being tested.

Earlier this month, New Zealand had said COVID-19 was eliminated within its borders and lifted all business restrictions and distancing requirements. Now, health officials are tracing hundreds of people who have been in close contact with the travelers from Britain, who are both New Zealand residents.

The women had traveled to Britain but returned to New Zealand to visit a dying parent in Wellington. Officials said they were given an exemption and released early from a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Auckland on compassionate grounds, although one had already shown symptoms of COVID-19.

When the women arrived in Wellington, they tested positive for the virus. Before their cases, New Zealand had gone three weeks with no new infections.

"I cannot allow the gains we have all made to be squandered by processes that are not followed," Ardern said Wednesday. "This represents an unacceptable failure of the system.

"We require not one but two tests to be undertaken at those facilities. It did not, and there are no excuses."

Ardern insisted, however, that the "elimination" declaration hasn't changed.

"Our definition always assumed there would be cases at the border," she said.

Ardern appointed Assistant Chief of Defense Digby Webb, New Zealand's assistant chief of defense, to lead quarantine efforts and to manage isolation facilities. She said the military will be at his disposal for logistics, operational expertise and personnel.

"These two new cases illustrate very vividly how quickly rules and guidelines can unravel when they collide with real life," said Amanda Kvalsvig, an epidemiologist at New Zealand's University of Otago. "There is an enormous amount of 'mopping up' to do to make sure that all potential transmission chains have been extinguished."